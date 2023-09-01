IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – In the heart of downtown Iron Mountain is Moose Jackson Cafe. Since 1998, Moose Jackson has been serving up a variety of internationally roasted blends of coffee, baked goods, and a stacked lunch menu that offers something for everyone.

“So, we’ve been open for about 25 years now. We’ve always been very important about expanding our menu, making sure there are good options,” said Barista Addisen Barglind. “Eden [the owner] loves to travel. She’s always making sure we have new stuff to bring back here, different recipes we’re always trying out in the kitchen. Makayla here, she’s always good at trying to figure out new drinks to put on the menus. That’s always the best thing is she is always like ‘Try this, try this!’ So, we’re very big on expanding our menus and everything.”

“Another thing, we can’t keep the quiche in here to save our lives,” said Team Leader Makayla Meise. “Like last Saturday we sold at least 12 whole quiches, everybody loves the farmers market here on Saturday. Our scones are all homemade, especially our oat fruit. Like a lady, especially, just comes in once a week and gets a dozen of them. Yeah, she can’t get enough of them.”

While their homemade soups, fresh salads, and coffee brings the customers in, the community-style atmosphere at Moose Jackson keeps the customers coming back for more.

“Just the community, like we get groups weekly that just come in and talk for hours. It’s downtown so everyone just loves to come and gather, sit outside during a nice day. You know, we get our regulars and it’s just one of those places that everybody just likes to come and sit,” said Meise.

Moose Jackson Cafe is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sundays. The cafe also offers office catering and delivery for small and large orders. To view their menu, click here.