ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Located at the corner of Division Street and 1st Street in downtown Ishpeming, Rare Earth Goods Cafe has been serving fresh, diner-style breakfast, lunch, and dessert items in Marquette County for the past eight years.

As reads in their mission statement, the cafe strives ‘to provide you with the best service, freshest ingredients, finest meats and cheeses, homemade soups, quiches, fresh locally roasted coffee, homemade pies, desserts, and use only fresh local eggs from Cloverland Farms in our breakfast dishes and quiches’. Their offerings are prepared by friendly staff right in-house in the cafe, which is located in the rear section of the Rare Earth Goods boutique shop.

Rare Earth Goods was originally founded by Pam Perkins about 12 years ago, with the cafe section opening up a few years later. Now, 19-year-old owner Dylan Larson took over ownership of the the Rare Earth Goods Cafe at the beginning of 2023, in that time continuing the mission of the cafe while introducing a bit of his own take on the restaurant experience as well.

Larson began working at the cafe about two years ago through a paid internship through MARESA. Over the course of the internship, Perkins hired Larson, a few months later becoming the head chef, kitchen manager, and eventually the offer to take over the cafe as his own.

“It’s been my dream my whole entire life to own either a restaurant or be a private chef or something along the lines of cooking,” Larson said. “I love cooking. It’s always been a dream. Then when I graduated high school last year, she offered me the cafe, it was a dream come true.”

An Ishpeming-native, Larson credits learning his away around the kitchen both to Perkins and his mom, who now works with him at the restaurant. Now with a place of his own, Larson is able to live out his goal of operating the restaurant while living up to the cafe’s goal of delivering high-quality, fresh meals.

Check out some photos of the restaurant here:

Signature Dish

While Larson takes pride in all of the cafe’s dishes, he says if you’re a first-timer to the restaurant and aren’t sure what to get, try the Big Fat sandwich. The sandwich is served on a croissant roll, made with eggs, cheese, your choice of meat, and served with a side of potatoes.

“The best thing around,” Larson said. “The croissants are from Huron Mountain Bakery, same with all of our bread. We get our eggs from Cloverland Farms, and it’s really good stuff. The cheese is fresh from Vern’s and same with the meat.”

Which items deserve more attention?

While Larson doesn’t necessarily think any of the cafe’s items are overlooked, something he has put a lot of work into are their desserts, which include plenty of homemade treats like cheesecakes, cookies, pies, and Larson’s own gluten-free chocolate cloud cake.

Check out some of their dessert items below:

Additional information

Rare Earth Goods Cafe also offers catering services for group events up to around 30-40 people with soups, appretizers, salads, main course options, and desserts. You can contact the cafe for catering at (906) 485-5650. You can see their full menu and catering menu below:

Currently, Perkins still operates the front shop portion of the building, but plans to retire later this year. They are currently running sales during their final months of operation. You can connect with Rare Earth Goods here.

You can stop in to eat at Rare Earth Goods Cafe at 200 E Division Street in Ishpeming. They are open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday – Thursday.

