IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – At the corner of US-2 and M-189 in Iron River, this edition of Restaurant of the Week brings us to Scott’s Subs in Iron River. Located at a main intersection of traffic in town, Scott’s has been serving sandwiches and much more to both local residents and visitors passing through town for many years.

Owned by Nick Lundin and his wife Anne, and operated along with their manager Desiree Kimble, Scott’s Subs has become a favorite in the community for their namesake submarine sandwiches, as well as their pizzas, and newer items like their paninis and breakfast items.

Scott’s Subs was founded in 1985, known for a time as “Scott’s Party Store” before adopting the current name later down the line.

Lundin grew up in the Green Bay area, but has had familial ties to the Iron River area for over 100 years. He and his wife originally moved to the area to take over a family business, but later decided to change course and purchase Scott’s Subs from the original owner Scott Radloff about six years ago.

Now well into their own tenure operating the restaurant, the Lundin’s have continued the legacy of Scott’s in Iron River while adding some of their own trademarks along the way.

Signature Items

As you might expect from the name, Scott’s signature items are their subs, of which there are over 50 options to choose from. Sandwiches range from original lunchmeat-style sandwiches like the Italian Trio with ham, genoa, pepperoni, onion, pickle, provolone, tomato, lettuce, and mayo to more specialized items like the “Pork Philly” or “The Cheesehead”.

For the true Yoopers out there, you can can even stop in to try the Pasty Sub, made with steak, diced potatoes, onion, and salt & pepper on buttered bread.

Check out the full sandwich menu below:

Another signature item at Scott’s are their pizzas, which are always homemade with fresh ingredients. You can choose between their softer and thicker original crust or their crispy thin crust option. There is also a option for gluten free customers, and frozen pizzas available to take home when you stop in.

You can see their menu and some of their pizzas below:

Which items deserve more attention?

Two newer creations that Lundin believes more people should try are their panini sandwiches and their breakfast items. The paninis are based on their other sandwiches, but grilled/toasted and served hot.

Their breakfast items include sandwiches known as “bomblettes”, made with eggs and other breakfast items like bacon, ham, veggies, and more and served on toast. They also offer breakfast pizza, cinnamon sticks with icing, and baked hashbrowns.

You can see some of their items below:

Additional Information

You can stop in to eat at Scott’s Subs at 321 W. Adams Street in Iron River. They are open Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Their breakfast hours are 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.