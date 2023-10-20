WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Breakfast, lunch and dinner, Sherrie’s Restaurant in West Ishpeming has it all.

“Sherrie’s is a small dinner in a great community,” said Becky Abendroth, waitress, Sherrie’s Restaurant. “We serve the basic homemade foods, soups, breakfasts, fish fry, all the staples of good home cooking.”

Sherrie’s Restaurant has been in business for 25 years serving up that good home cooking.

“For breakfast, our favorite would be the southern omelet,” said Abendroth. “It’s a spicy gravy. People love it. The spicier, the better around here. The pasties are very popular. Our very most popular thing of all time is our turkey dinner on Tuesdays. They absolutely love it. We usually cook three to four turkeys and we sell out every week.”

The following is Sherrie’s Restaurant Daily Specials:

Sunday and Monday: Cook’s Choice

Tuesday: Turkey Dinner

Wednesday: Pasties

Thursday: Spaghetti Dinner

Friday: Fish Fry

“We have had a lot of families,” said Abendroth. “My partner Nikki and I, we have both been here for 20 plus years so we’ve seen a lot of births, graduations, weddings. It’s all regulars. 95% of our customers are regulars. In the summertime we’ll get the tourists and in the wintertime we’ll get the tourists, but 95% of our customers are regulars.”

Sherrie’s Restaurant is located at 120 N. Pansy Street, Ishpeming. They are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekends.

Have a favorite place in the U.P. where you like to grab a bite to eat? Email us with your suggestion to news@upmatters.com and put ‘Restaurant of the Week’ in the subject line.