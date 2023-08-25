AU TRAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Along M-28 outside of Au Train in Alger County is The Brownstone Inn. Built in 1946, this historic building turned restaurant and bar has been a staple in the community and visiting tourists for decades.

The Brownstone Inn reopened under new ownership this summer, welcoming customers back with some of its classic menu favorites and new items to try.

“Jason Biega, I think, did a great job of hanging on to a few stand-alones and a few staples that the locals always loved, but it’s really been revamped and revitalized,” said General Manager Andy Veley. “A lot of great comfort food, there’s kind of something for everybody which is really nice. We’re using a lot of locally sourced items, for example, just down the road we get fresh whitefish, you know, catch of the day from VanLandschoot and Sons. We got a lot of great community driven connections there with that sort of things.”

Some menu highlights include the Dancing Crane Bavarian Pretzel paired with their ByGeorge Disco Fondue, the Cobblestone Jones Burger, and Trail 8 Elk Meatloaf.

“There’s always those items that people came to love over the years here, so we hung on to a lot of things, you know, the Mushroom Burgundy soup, the whitefish chowder. But a lot of really great new comfort plates, and like I said, there’s kind of something of everything: gluten free options, vegetarian options. Again, I’ll go back, I steer people towards that fresh fish, that whitefish is really great, and really great steaks and burgers as well,” said Veley.

The Brownstone Inn is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can find their full menu online at brownstoneinnup.com.