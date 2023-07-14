CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – There are many parts that make up The Duck Pond Eatery and Beer Garden. it’s just one of many businesses in the area owned by William Duckwall.

With being centralized around the summer months, and right by the water, the restaurant focuses on fish.

“There’s seven or eight different items that we have on our menu that include fish,” said Karol Rajski, manager, The Duck Pond Eatery and Beer Garden. “From a fish sandwich, fish taco, fish and chips, whitefish chowder, whitefish bites, appetizers so a little bit of that. As people are traveling all over from the Midwest, we’re getting guests from overseas and this is what we’re known for. The lake is right there. The fish is usually caught the day before and we’re feeding our fish to our guests the next day.”

Menu Items:

Rajski says if he had to choose a ‘signature’ item it would be the whitefish tacos.

If you’re looking for a refreshing drink, there is also beer on tap and spirits and you can enjoy some time outside in the beer garden.

“What we like to do here is stay as local as possible,” said Rajski. “So all of the beers that we have in the restaurant are from Michigan breweries. So what we have on tap are U.P. breweries such as Blackrocks, KBC, ByGeorge which is a Munising local brewery.”

The Duck Pond Eatery and Beer Garden is open everyday in the summer from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and located at E 7974 W M28 in Christmas. To visit their website, click here.

If you have a suggestion for Restaurant of the Week, email news@upmatters.com and put ‘Restaurant of the Week’ in the subject line.