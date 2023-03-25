EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – This newest edition in our Restaurant of the Week series takes us to our first stop in Alger County, where we spoke with the Snack Bar Restaurant in Eben Junction.

Owner Heather Mannisto describes the Snack Bar as a family-owned and operated restaurant. While the location has been a restaurant since 1953, it has changed hands a few times in that span.

Originally from Marquette, Mannisto says she has lived in the Eben Junction area since the 1990s. In 2008, Mannisto and her sister Sabrina Rogers decided to purchase the restaurant and go into business together. Along with help from family, the two sisters continue to run the Snack Bar Restaurant together today.

Signature Dish

The Snack Bar specializes in both breakfast and lunch dishes. Mannisto says the restaurants signature items are their variety of homemade specialties, which include soups, deserts, jam, and bread used for toast.

One popular breakfast item Mannisto highlighted is the “dumpster breakfast, which she describes as similar to a skillet, containing hash browns, onions, green peppers, cheese, eggs, toast, and your choice of meat.

A signature lunch item are their burgers, which the restaurant’s original owner made with Cheese Whiz since opening in 1953, a unique element Mannisto and Rogers continue to make the same way today.

Which items deserve more attention?

Due to the Snack Bar’s more streamlined menu, Mannisto says they don’t necessarily have any items that are consistently overlooked. However, if you do stop in, Mannisto says to be sure to check out the restaurant’s homemade soups and desert items.

Additional information

Despite the relatively small population of the area, Mannisto says the Snack Bar gets a lot of support from their community. The number of out-of-towners that come to the restaurant has steadily grown in recent years, as well.

Located about 2 miles south of the Eben Ice Caves Trailhead, Mannisto says the restaurant gets a lot of business from tourists and visitors to the area. However, Mannisto says they have seen an increase in visitors in the warmer months.

You can stop into the Snack Bar Restaurant at 5484 E T Road in Eben Junction. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where should we stop next week? Let us know by emailing news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.