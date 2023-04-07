ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – We venture to Ontonagon in this edition in our Restaurant of the Week series, where we feature The Squeeze On Main, a newer establishment in the community offering a unique and health-conscious menu with plenty of delicious options.

The Squeeze on Main is owned and operated by Kathy Wardynski. Wardynski is also the owner of Syl’s Cafe in Ontonagon, a long time staple in the community that was originally founded by her grandmother. In June 2022, Wardynski opened The Squeeze on Main along with her daughters Julie Roe and Lori Wardynski.

Wardynski says her goal in opening The Squeeze On Main was to provide a quick and convenient place for restaurant-goers to get healthy food options. The establishment operates as a counter-service style restaurant with seating for roughly 40 people, as well as outdoor patio seating in warm weather months.

Signature Dish

Wardynski says The Squeeze On Main is known for their fresh ingredients, used in their signature drinks like fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies, and lemonade.

The restaurant features flat breads topped with ingredients in the style of flatbread pizzas, and many rotating entrees like tacos, chicken wings, a pizza buffet, pork sliders, and more. You can check out some of the items below:

The restaurant also features rotating weekly meals that are pre-made and packaged in microwave-safe containers that patrons can order and eat throughout their week. In addition to prepared dishes, you can also purchase ingredients and other items from the restaurant, including produce and local meats.

They also feature themed days throughout the year with special food items. Recent examples include a New Year’s Eve Party, a St. Patrick’s Day Party, and an upcoming Earth Day special event. You can stay up to date with specials on their Facebook page.

The Squeeze On Main is located in the former Shamrock Bar in Ontonagon. Wardynski says they decided to keep the bar’s liquor license, and now serve locally brewed beer on tap, including beer Keweenaw Brewing, Upper Hand Brewing, and Blackrocks. They also serve mixed drinks including mules, daiquiris, and more, each incorporating their fresh ingredients.

Which items deserve more attention?

Wardynski says something she wants more people to know about is their use of fresh and locally sourced produce, which they try to both sell and use in menu items as much as possible in the U.P.’s growing season.

The wellness-oriented menu is intended to work in relation with a newly-opened Anytime Fitness center located across the street from The Squeeze On Main, of which Wardynski is also a partial owner. With both locations now open, Wardynski hopes to continue seeing a growing number of patrons utilizing both options to live a healthy lifestyle.

Additional information

The Squeeze On Main is located at 401 River Street in Ontonagon. They are currently open Monday through Saturday each week. They operate from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. In the coming warmer months, Wardynski says the restaurant will extend their daily hours and begin opening on Sunday, as well. You can stay up to sate on update hours by following The Squeeze On Main on Facebook.

Wardynski says community support during their first year of operation has been great, with a lot of feedback that people appreciate having another option available to dine at locally.

Who should we feature next week? Let us know by emailing news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.