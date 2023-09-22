REPUBLIC – Just off of M-95 in Marquette County is the town of Republic. If you’re visiting for hunting fishing, or outdoor recreation, you’ll need to fuel up. There’s one place the locals know that you might want to put on your list.

The Summer Place has been around for more than 30 years. Charlie and Jenny Hendrickson opened the place. Charlie passed away in 2022, but Jenny is keeping the place running.

We talked with Stephanie Christian who works at The Summer Place. She says beyond the food, the restaurant is also a community center. People come in for coffee, conversation, and connection, especially during the long winter months.

On the menu, Christan tells us the breakfast portions are substantial, and the Friday fish fry is not to be missed. Another can’t miss item is their broaster chicken. It consists of chicken that’s been marinated for a few days, breaded, and fried in oil using a special pressure cooker.

The Summer Place is open Tuesday through Sunday. You can check out their Facebook page for daily specials.