MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Third Coast Pizzeria is located in downtown Marquette. The pizzeria is widely known for their fresh pizza’s, famous coastal bread, or your favorite spot to catch all the games.

“So, we are a newer business, it has definitely been an experience. We have built a lot from us opening,” said Caitlin Johnson, general manager. ” Food wise, we have a new menu coming up. We have been building to that point now that we have our feet grounded.”

Johnson says the atmosphere is always lively while also being a family friendly restaurant. They are the University of Michigan Alumni bar of the Upper Peninsula. The real show is the food. They support other local businesses and get a lot of their products that way.

“We make our dough every day. We have a baker that comes in at 5 in the morning every day,” said Johnson. “We make our own sauce and grate our cheese every day. We also have a little farm that does all of our microgreen’s.”

Located at 227 W Washington Street, Marquette. Hours of operation are from 11am – 10pm daily. For more information, click here.