MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – There is plenty of great food to be found in the Upper Peninsula. Some of them you might be familiar with, others could become your next dining destination. Each week we will highlight a different place to please your palate.

Our first stop is Trenary Toast Cafe at 153 W. Washington Street in Marquette. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

We stopped in and talked with Libby Thill, General Manager of Trenary Toast Cafe

What are your specialties?

“Fresh baked cinnamon rolls and simple sandwiches that showcase our different breads.”

What’s something people often miss out on the menu?

“The cinnamon roll breakfast sammy. It’s a fresh baked cinnamon roll cut in half and served sandwich style with ham, cheddar, and egg. Once you eat it, it just makes sense.”

What else should people know about the cafe?

“We have free wifi, free coffee refills, and different specialty dishes each week.”

Where should we stop next week? Email news@upmatters.com and put Restaurant of the Week in the subject line.