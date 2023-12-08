POWERS, Mich. (WJMN) – A hot meal doesn’t get much fresher than what you’ll find at Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers. Owner Chad Sydor also runs Wilson Creek Gardens, his farm a few minutes away in Wilson.

The restaurant was purchased in 2017 and officially opened in June of 2021. Sydor saw an opportunity showcase local ingredients and support other small farms and businesses.

“That was our mission, if we’re going to do farm to table, it’s going to be true farm to table. We are the first and only restaurant in the state of Michigan to have a licensed egg processing facility. And we did that so that we can use the eggs from our 320 laying hens. So when you come in and have an omelet or eggs or scrambled eggs, those eggs were laid yesterday or the day before,” said Sydor.

The farm theme extends to the restaurant’s interior. From the walls to the counter, and the light fixtures, just about everything you see has already had another life as a silo, fence rail, or part of a barn.

We tried an omelet with some hashbrowns, and toast some of Dottie’s Famous Jam. You will not walk away hungry or disappointed. The last bite was just as good as the first. If you even remotely have a sweet tooth, save room for a slice of the cheesecake made in house by Sydor’s son. The mocha mint cheesecake, complete with marshmallow snowman was a decadent treat.

There are no TV’s in the restaurant. That is intentional to encourage conversation and maybe learn something in the process.

“My personal philosophy on life is just that we’re all born naked and afraid. We all need the same love and encouragement and nourishment to grow and prosper. And we all bleed the same color. Our hearts break the same when somebody with us dies. So, I don’t understand why we have so much division. When you look at somebody’s color, their sexuality, their gender, or whatever. They’re just human. Just trying to get up in the morning and make it in this world just like everybody else. So, at the end of the day, what does it hurt to smile? What does it hurt to be like, hey, how’s your neighbor? You know, just talk to each other and learn from each other and grow with each other.”

