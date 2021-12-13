MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Alternative High School (MAHS) is accepting donations for its ninth annual ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign. The school is seeking to collect new adult, youth, and infant socks through December 17. Students of MAHS teacher Cindy DePetro, who coordinates the drive, help to organize the collected socks and ready them for distribution. DePetro says the campaign has become a great way for students to work together and let their spirit of giving shine through in the holiday season.

“Probably the greatest thing is that we help those right here in our own hometown,” DePetro said. “You know we keep everything local and it’s started by the teenagers. Oftentimes they are misunderstood or misrepresented as not being caring, when in fact between Marquette Senior High School and Ishpeming High School and Marquette Alternative High School where we started this program and Northern Michigan University, this year they’re working very hard to make sure that everyone gets what they need, which shows their very caring and mature attitude.”

The school partners with various area businesses and schools to collect the socks, which are then given to local charitable organizations to be distributed to people in need. The socks will be distributed by St. Vincent DePaul, Janzen House, Room at the Inn, The Women’s Center, The Beacon House, and local elementary schools.

“For me, being able to help people around our community is a very nice feeling for me because you know you’re out there helping people that need help,” said Abby Johnson, a student at MAHS. “So just moving forward with this, it’s a really great experience and it’s a great way to spend the holidays.”

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through December 17th: