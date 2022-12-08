MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Rotary Club of Marquette released information on Thursday about upcoming drive-thru collection events as part of its 12 Deeds of Christmas celebratin.

Collections are being held at the Holiday Inn of Marquette, 1951 US Hwy 41 West.

Friday, December 9th from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, December 10th from noon to 4 p.m.

Friday, December 16th from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, December 17th from 4-7 p.m.

On each of the drive thru collection dates they will be accepting listed items from the public for the following:

Rock the Socks (in partnership with the Marquette Alternative High School) – all sizes and colors of new socks for those who cannot afford them.

Harbor House Holiday Helpers – Children’s Craft Items, card and board games, and gift cards from local businesses for women starting over.

Janzen House and Fisher Street House – stocking stuffers: candy bars, single-serving crackers and cookies, & personal hygiene items.

Marquette Grade School Libraries– New and gently used children’s books for their collections and/or to distribute to children at the end of the year

Jacobetti Veterans Home Wish List- AA, AAA , and hearing aid batteries, soft chocolates (no nuts), personal care/hygiene items, new clothing (sweat pants, pajama bottoms, zippered hoodies, etc) and monetary donations to fund activities.

Teaching Family Homes – Program Wish List : sleds, kick balls, pop fidget toys, mindfulness games, alarm clocks, board and card games, arts and crafts supplies for tweens and teens, water bottles, socks, kitchen and bathroom towels, ear buds, twin size bed in a bag, tupperware, memory foam bean bag chair, tabletop zen garden, G and PG DVDs, Inside Out (movie) plush toys, etc…

UPAWS– cat and dog food, treats, peanut butter, Timothy hay, clean gently used towels and blankets, paper toweling, Dawn dish soap, 39 gal trash bags, peanut butter, pet toys, etc…

The above events are also listed on the event calendar on our club’s website http://www.rotaryclubofmarquette.com/