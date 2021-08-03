Salvation Army rallies community partners for donation events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army is working with numerous businesses and agencies across the U.P. to help serve numerous communities.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can bring canned food items to Digs restaurant on Washington Street in Marquette. Donations will go to the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry.

The Thrivent Member Network and Northbound Group will donate $3 for every non-perishable food item donated up to $3,000.

Salvation Army Captain Marie Lewis has been leading the operations for a month and says the way people in Marquette County help each other is inspiring.

“That’s what’s great about community. we don’t necessarily know who we’re touching when we’re reaching out with donations. Whether they are financial or material items, food or whatever. We don’t know who’s getting that. But we trust that God is going to supply it to the person that needs it. and that it’s going to help that individual physically, as well as emotionally and spiritually,” said Lewis.

A similar event is happening on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba.

The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 9 at the Marquette Walmart location.

Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store or search their local Salvation Army’s online Registry for Good to donate supplies online with just a few quick clicks.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.samarquette.org