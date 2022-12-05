ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout because Santa Claus came to Delta Animal Shelter!

Father Christmas visited Delta Animal Shelter on Saturday to take pictures with all the nice pets on his list.

“Today we are doing ‘Picture your Pet with Santa’”, said Tonya Gartland, the Fundraising Coordinator at Delta Animal Shelter. “So, this is a little fundraiser we do. You can bring any kind of pet, it doesn’t have to be a dog, we have had a lot of cats today. The donations just go for everyday things, like food, or medical care, whatever the animals need, that’s what the funds are used for.”

Dogs, cats, bunnies and more! Kris Kringle doesn’t shy away from any pet.

“So far today, just cats and dogs, but other years, oh we had a bunny I forgot we had a bunny,” said Gartland, “Other years we’ve had ten guinea pigs come in, so that was fun.”

“We had a lizard,” said Santa.

“Lizard, yep,” Gartland continued. “So we do any kind of pet, chicken or anything. Whatever your pet is, you can bring it on in.”

We asked Santa what the pets have been asking for.

“More time with their people,” Santa said.

Santa made his list, checked it twice, and realized he didn’t get pictures with all his fuzzy, scaly, and feathery friends. If you missed this event, you can still get your pet’s picture with Santa on Thursday, December 8th, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Delta Animal Shelter. It is a $10 donation fee to get your picture with Santa and there will be a raffle.

If you want to know more about the Delta Animal Shelter, you can find their website here, and their Facebook page here.