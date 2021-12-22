FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Forsyth Township Fire Department held its annual visit from Santa Claus Wednesday evening. For the second year in a row, the event was organized as a drive-thru for families to meet with Santa from their car.

Kids attending the event were gifted toys and candy from Santa and members of the department. Toys for the event were donated by Toys for Tots.

The meet and greet has been a tradition in the township for over 40 years. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Hammond said the department estimated about 250 families would attend over the course of the event.

“I think it means a lot to us,” said Fire Chief Jason Stansky. “It’s a big thing that we look forward to doing every year. Like Larry was saying, 45-plus years of doing this, it’s just a good feeling to be able to give during the holidays. Kids come see Santa and it makes everybody happy.”