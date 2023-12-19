MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – ‘Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Marquette, the donations were flowing, so patient’s needs could be met.

“There are certain times of the year where donations tend to fall off a little bit,” said Dana Langsford, Manager of Blood Donations, UP Regional Blood Center. “The holidays is one of those times. We always encourage people to please remember us, please donate blood.”

The stockings were hung by the kitchenette with care, in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.

“So, we’re having a blood drive here at the donor center today,” said Langsford. “To try to increase our inventory prior to the long holiday weekend.”

When what to my wondering eyes should appear, but a jolly old elf ready to share more than cheer.

“We did have Santa stop in today,” said Langsford. “We really appreciate him coming in and donating blood with us.”

He was dressed in all red, and rolled up his right sleeve. More blood donations are what he’d hope to achieve.

“I called a couple hours ago to see if I needed an appointment because I knew they were having an open house today,” said Santa. “I came in and that took all the excitement. Everybody saw me coming.”

After donating some blood, Santa had a quick snack. He needed his energy because there are presents to pack.

“People need it,” said Santa. “Blood is needed all year round. I come all the way from the North Pole every two months to donate.”

As Santa returns to his workshop up north, he hopes to remind you what the gift of blood is worth.

“We hope you have a Merry Christmas,” said Santa. “It’s very needed, so I’m glad to help.”

If Santa inspired you to donate blood or host a blood drive, click here for more information on how you can help the UP Regional Blood Center.