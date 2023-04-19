MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A new documentary spotlighting three historic theaters in the Upper Peninsula is set to premiere at a free showing this week in Marquette.

The documentary, titled ‘Saving our Theatre’, will feature the Keweenaw Storytelling Center in Calumet, the Masonic Theatre in Marquette, and the Vista Theater in Negaunee.

The director and editor of the documentary, Dan Korhonen, says he originally planned to give the operators of the Vista Theater in his hometown of Negaunee the chance to tell their story as they continue working to restore the theater after a partial roof collapse in 2020. Korhonen also serves on the Board of Directors of the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company (MATI) in Marquette.

“It was a good way for me to learn more about how these different groups operate,” Korhonen said. “And the kind of support they need to keep moving forward.”

‘Saving our Theatre’ will debut at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Thomas Theatres in Marquette Township. The documentary will be free to attend. The event is also supported by Connect Marquette.

Korhonen is hoping the documentary will help to spread awareness of the importance of theater in local communities.

“The goal is for public awareness of the issues,” Korhonen said. “And hopefully it will get in front of some people that maybe can help one of these theater groups and make a change so they can continue to survive.”

The runtime for the documentary is 22 minutes. Korhonen says he plans to submit the documentary to various film festivals, and eventually hopes to have it available to stream online.

Korhonen worked on the project with assistant producer Matt Honold. He also expressed thanks to Rusty Bowers with the Vista Theatre, Ryan Engle with the Masonic Theare, Rebecca Glotfelty with the Keweenaw Storytelling Center, and Thomas Theatres for providing a screen for the free showing.

You can find full details for the April 20 debut of the documentary through Connect Marquette.