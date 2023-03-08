MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you could use a little help getting food on the table, Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are hosting Feeding America West Michigan with a mobile food pantry on Thursday, March 9.

Food distribution starts at 10 a.m. and continues through noon or until supplies run out.

The event is drive-thru only. You are to follow instructions from attendants in the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle and make sure you have enough room in the trunk or back seat for boxes of food. You don’t need to bring any boxes.

Silver Creek Church is at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

Call 906-249-1715 with questions.