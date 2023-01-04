HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift have announced they will partner with Feeding America West Michigan to host a Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry next week.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 12 at Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift both, located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

The pantry will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 12 p.m. or when supplies run out. Food will be available for approximately 350 families.

The event will be held in a drive-thru format, with directions being given by parking lot attendants.

Event attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and have prepared enough room in their trunk or back seat in advance for workers to place boxes of food directly into the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any boxes to the event.

You may call (906) 249-1715 with any questions regarding the event.