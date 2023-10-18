SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Skandia Township celebrated the opening of their new playground on Wednesday.

Members of the Skandia Township Board held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the opening of the new playground. The new park replaces an old and outdated playground that has been in use since the 1970s. The new playground features new swings, slides, things to climb on, and interactive displays about nature.

Skandia Township Board Member Brandon Bray says this new playground will meet the needs of their growing community.

“Skandia is one of those little townships that is starting to really grow,” said Bray. “Families, you know, the words kind of gotten out that the small communities kind of where it’s at now. It was just a great opportunity to bring people together, bring families together for a common cause, common good. Get them outside, get them run, and get them playing together to meet their neighbors.”

In addition to the new playground equipment, the township was able to build a new restroom facility, new fencing, and walking paths.