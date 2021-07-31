Snowmobiles with a summer time twist

LAKE LINDEN, Mich (WJMN) – The Keweenaw can get hundreds of inches of snow a year but in the summers the grass is green and the water is open. Even with no snow in sight, that doesn’t stop some people from firing up their sleds during this warm season. The engines are roaring in Lake Linden for the Second Annual Jeff Moyle Memorial Watercross Race.

Snowmobiles on the water can be an interesting combo that most people wouldn’t expect. With the help of the snowmobile skip formula, these vehicles can drive across the water and it isn’t as easy as the pros make it look. The ratio is at least five miles per hour for every 150 pounds of vehicle. So if you are your sled weighs 780 pounds, you can not drop below thirty miles an hour, or else you will sink.

This event is all in the name of a good cause as all of the proceeds are going back to help fund the Lake Linden Volunteer Fire Department’s new firehouse.

Tickets for the event are $20 for both Saturday and Sunday with both day’s races set to kick off at 10 am.