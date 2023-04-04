IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – Two family-owned businesses who have worked together for decades have launched a new line of sauna tents.

We talked with Jonah Lottig, Operations Manager at Snowtrekker out of Wisconsin and Bob Jacquart of Stormy Kromer/Jacquart Fabric Products about the collaboration.

Snowtrekker Tents are sold worldwide and have been featured in symposiums on winter camping in places like Norway. Stormy Kromer’s iconic caps and clothing are manufactured in Ironwood.

The relationship started between Jacquart and the Lottig family in 2002 when Bob Jacquart met with Duane and Margot Lottig.

Jacquart and Lottig talk about the connection between the two families and businesses.

More than 20 years later, that family relationship continues today. Jonah Lottig is leading the way for Snowtrekker. After five years of development, the sauna tent is now available.

They tell us what sets their tents apart is the canvas used. It is proprietary to Snowtrekker with a unique weave to the fabric as well as a specific thread count. It is water, mold, and mildew resistant and flame-retardant. The tents aren’t as light as nylon, but Lottig says they are still packable and keep the inside of the tent dry.

Jacquart and Lottig shared what makes the sauna tent so unique.

The sauna tent has a double layer which provides insulation. It still permits humidity in the tent while allowing some of the moisture to transfer out.

“My goal was to create a portable sauna that gives an experience as close to a permanent structure wood fired sauna as you can get,” said Duane Lottig, Snowtrekker Co-Owner and Inventor. “Providing the opportunity to those who don’t have the space, ability, or budget to have a permanent structure was an important factor when developing the Snowtrekker Tent x Stormy Kromer Sauna.”

The Snowtrekker Tent x Stormy Kromer Sauna sells for $4,200 and seats 4-6 people.

“We are excited to be partnering with a brand we believe in to create a one-of-a-kind product for outdoor enthusiasts who are dedicated to living well wherever they are,” said Gina Thorsen, CEO and co-owner of Stormy Kromer and Jacquart Fabric Products. “The Upper Midwest has a prevalent sauna culture and boasts an ideal climate for it with our crisp winter nights and lake effect snow. In some regions of the U.P. up to 90% of residents have saunas.”

For those new to the sauna culture, it is pronounced SOW-NA (not SAW-NA).

To learn more or purchase the Snowtrekker Tent x Stormy Kromer Sauna, visit www.snowtrekkertents.com/canvas-tents/sauna-tent

For more information on Stormy Kromer, visit www.stormykromer.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.