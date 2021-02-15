Special Delivery: Socially distanced flowers delivered to seniors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Valentine’s Day tradition in Marquette couldn’t be stopped by below zero temperatures or a pandemic. The team with Swick Home Services delivered flowers to the people at Snowberry Heights.

Teri Moll, Marketing Manager with Swick said it’s something they’ve been doing for at least 8 years. This year wasn’t quite the same, but they wanted to keep the tradition alive.

“We usually hand deliver a flower to each room, knocking on the door in case we get the chance to say hello in person and for some, put the flower in a vase for them,” said Moll. “We enjoy it as much as they do. There are 190 residents and they all get a hello and a flower from one of us!”

This year, they were able to go floor by floor, leaving the flowers at each door with a card. Masks and gloves were worn to limit exposure of the people at Snowberry.

“What started as a ‘fun marketing thing’ years ago has turned into something that we all look forward to,” continued Moll.  “I don’t see us ever giving it up!”

