Special Olympics Michigan holds virtual and in-person summer games competition

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s time for the Special Olympics Michigan Summer Games.

Most of the competition is virtual this year. This means athletes were able to choose from a list of nearly 20 different sporting events.

Bocce ball and track and field are the two events being held in-person this year in Mt. Pleasant Friday and Saturday. Local 3 caught up with Nick Camers from Sault Ste. Marie who is down there competing.

An online celebration will wrap up this year’s games on Tuesday. To learn more about the virtual games, click here.