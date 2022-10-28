MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wintergreen Hill Gallery and Gifts in Marquette creates opportunities for artists around the Marquette Area to have their work featured in a professional gallery. Just in time for Halloween Weekend, a local artist with a flare for spooky creations will be featured in her first solo show.

“This week we have a new artist, Kitty, and she does these very whimsical, fun, bright paintings in acrylic on canvas. Most of them are Halloween, I guess you’d say,” said Laura Songer, Owner of Wintergreen Hill Gallery.

Kitty Capelle creates through the title Hope Dreams Art. Earlier this year, we shared some of her story. Capelle creates Halloween art 12 months of the year, but not in a scary way. Her approach to the haunting holiday is to take the things that scare us and make them friendly.

“When they first invited me to do a gallery, I didn’t have any friends in town. And I remember talking to my husband and getting in the car and saying like, this is great. I’m going to have a gallery show. Nobody’s gonna come because I don’t have any friends.” Capelle continued,

It’s been so amazing and heartwarming. Just in the past couple of months, all of the friends I’ve made and I made invites, and I gave out like I don’t know how many. So I just feel so wonderfully supported and it’s just so cool to have connections and you know, this feeling of family. And I didn’t have that two months ago.”

It’s exactly the kind of support that Wintergreen Hill offers to artists in the community.

“The idea is to inspire new artists and not new artists, not necessarily young artists, but new artists of all ages. When they come in and we put their art up and we space it out nice. We hang it up and professionally light it, and when they see their own work, a lot of times it inspires them. They see the worth in their work, and it inspires them to do more,” said Songer.

The front room of the gallery on Third street in Marquette is dedicated to highlighting new artists. Every three or four weeks you’ll find new works going up.

“It’s so surreal, seeing all my stuff up. It’s like, oh my gosh, I’m a real artist. Like I did that. I put in a lot of work, you know, to get it all up there. And it didn’t come easy, because it’s, you know, years of practice that I have had at this point to get it to where it is now, but it’s so cool. Seeing it up on the wall and lit professionally,” added Capelle.

There is a reception on Saturday, October 29 at Wintergreen Hill from 5-8 p.m. The public is invited. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Capelle’s art will be on display through November 10th. Other area artists are encouraged to approach Wintergreen Hill about having their own gallery.

“Send us an email or show up with some of your art and we’ll take a look at it and give it a little critique. And, you know, you see the space and if you can fill it I would say pretty much every time we’ll let you do the show. We don’t charge for this main gallery area, because I don’t want it to be a burden for new artists financially.”

You can find more information about them here.