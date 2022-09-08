MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The theater department at Northern Michigan University raises the curtain on another year of performances with its Spotlight Variety Show.

Paul Truckey who is a Professor of Theater at NMU is also the Director of the show. He says the show is a way to introduce incoming freshmen to the program. They have had just two weeks to go from auditions to rehearsals.

“Most of it is solos. People are doing a lot of singing. Many of them are musical theater students. But we do have a drag show thrown in there and a little comedy act,” said Truckey.

With approximately 25 different performances, audiences will be able to experience a variety of talents.

“We instituted several new degrees several years ago. We have a BFA in Musical Theater Performance. We have a BFA in theater tech design. We have a BFA in acting along with a BA in theater arts. We have a lot of new programs bringing in a different level of student that is intensly involved in wanting to do this professionally and really focus on what it is they are doing.”

Shows are Thursday and Friday night starting at 7:30 at the Forest Roberts Theatre.

Tickets are on sale and available here.