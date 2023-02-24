MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Get ready for some goodness! The movement that started in Marquette and is now celebrated in more than two dozens states and at least 10 countries returns for a sixth year. Spread Goodness Day 2023 is happening on March 10.

The concept is self-explanatory. On March 10, go do something good. Whether you choose to volunteer, suprise someone with a cup of coffee, or hold your own event, As the folks with Spread Goodness Day say, “Anything good, goes!”

The event has been designated as an official holiday in the State of Michigan and the City of Marquette.

Ways to participate:

Sponsorship: (Details at www.spreadgoodnessday.com/donate)

Encourage your company, management, family, school or staff to participate on March 10, 2023.

Just throw on shades and something good that day.

If you celebrate Spread Goodness day, email us ahead of time or send pictures or video so we can let the world know how the Upper Peninsula spreads goodness. News@upmatters.com

Spread Goodness Day through the years: