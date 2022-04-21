ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A Spring Market is coming to the Escanaba Civic Center on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While supporting local vendors, crafters, and artists, the event will help support the civic center’s after school program.

More than 65 vendors had registered as of Thursday morning. The vendors paid a fee for their tables. That money is going back to the center, along with profits from raffles, and lunch sales. The market itself is free to attend.

The money will help the after school program which is fully funded through donations and grants.

“Our after school program has been kind of void for the last couple of years because of COVID. So this gives us an opportunity to have people come into our building, tour the facility and then we’re hoping to be up and running again in September. So usually we run our programs for students in fourth to 12th grade from September to May, when we close during the summer to encourage the kids to get outside. So when parents come in, we can definitely give them a tour and they can ask questions. I’ll be on site and we’re hoping to open back up in September. So what we do is after school the kids are allowed to come here in a supervised environment we have staff and they can use the game room the gym, we have laptops, we have Wi Fi, and we handled items throughout the school year, such as school supplies, hygiene items, and we have a Christmas party. We have Halloween parties. You name it we have going on so everything is 100% goes back to the kids,” said Escanaba Recreation Director, Kim Peterson.

If you can’t attend the Spring Market, there are ways to support the center.

“We have a lot of community organizations that come out and donate to us. We have a local women’s group that donates to our Christmas party. We have community foundation that donates to our Halloween party. We have church groups that bring in hygiene items. So anything we take that can be used for the kids from fourth to 12th grade.” Peterson continued. “Clothing items, hats, mittens, anybody who wants to drop anything off at all, we definitely will keep them handy.”