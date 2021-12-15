MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A dream became a reality on Wednesday as community members came together to celebrate the opening of the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House.

The 27,000-square-foot, two-story facility, located next to the UP Health System Marquette hospital, began construction in August 2020. This home away from home is for patients and families that travel across the Upper Peninsula to receive specialty medical care at UP Health System. It includes 20 private guest rooms, two overnight support suites, a community kitchen, and a chapel.

“I want people to know that when they have a medical crisis and things look bleak and scary, that we’re going to be here for you. If you don’t have your family with you, we’ll be your family. It’s just an honor and a privilege to be able to help our fellow Yoopers in this way,” said Mary Tavernini-Dowling, CEO of the Hospitality House of the Upper Peninsula.

The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House is named after former NFL Head Coach from Iron Mountain. He and his wife Gayle are lead supporters behind the project.

“This is our Christmas present to the U.P,” said Mariucci.

Additional information about the new facility and how to support Beacon House can be found at upbeaconhouse.org.