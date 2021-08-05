Stuff the Bus this weekend to support school children in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Students across the Upper Peninsula are preparing to begin another school year. To be their best in class, there are certain supplies needed. Families aren’t always able to afford the tools for educational success. That’s where the Salvation Army is trying to help, and so can you.

The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday, August 6 – Sunday, August 9 at the Marquette Walmart location.

The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive will take places at more than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store or search their local Salvation Army’s online Registry for Good to donate supplies online with just a few quick clicks.

“There are thousands of children heading back to school in Marquette County this year, and and many of them are struggling to make ends meet,” said Cari Detmers, Development Director at The Salvation Army Marquette County. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you can empower families to start the school year well and achieve success in the future. It’s the boost of confidence they need when getting back to normal after a challenging year.”

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.samarquette.org