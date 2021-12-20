DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The numbers are in and in a press release from the Gladstone Public Safety Department, they reported that the communities of Gladstone and Escanaba Township have donated 3,920 pounds of non-perishable food and $781.00 in monetary donations to the Gladstone St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in the annual Christmas Candy Cane/Canned Food drive that was held on Sunday.

During this annual event officers from Gladston Public Safety, Volunteers from the Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department, and the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, along with families, friends, and other volunteers handed out candy canes, Yooper bars, and collected food items for the pantry.

Trucks were decorated and Christmas music was playing as volunteers walked throughout the community.

In the press release, the Gladstone Public Safety Department wants to thank everyone who provided donations.