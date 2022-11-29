MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation in Marquette is focused on raising funding for two veteran related funds as part of its Giving Tuesday efforts.

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette has a Life Enrichment Fund. This fund is used to improve the quality of life for veteran members through experiences, community outings, therapeutic programming, purchase of tickets for outside events such as sporting events, movie tickets and other life- enriching activities.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain offers an E-Range Program that provides specialized teams of social workers and trained staff who travel and connect to veterans across the area to support those with severe mental health issues. The team helps establish links to VA medical services and coordinate VA and local community care for the veteran while creating opportunities for veterans to connect with each other to support recovery and socialization.

Funds raised will support outreach events and activities for these high-risk veterans, allowing them the opportunity to interact with other Veterans and acclimate to social settings with staff coordination.

Funds raised by the Superior Health Foundation for Giving Tuesday will be split equally between the two locations for the aforementioned funds.

To give a charitable gift, simply visit here: https://forms.donorsnap.com/form…