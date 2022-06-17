GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dozens of golfers came out to Red Fox Run golf course in Gwinn on Friday for the annual Superior Health Foundation Golf outing.

It is one of several large events the foundation hosts each year. In keeping with its mission of supporting health centered non-profits, at the conclusion of Friday’s event, representatives with Project Jade were presented with a check for $5,400 hundred dollars.

“Project Jade started in October of 2020,” said Project Jade CEO, Sarah Foster. “We started making communication boards for playgrounds at local schools like that one right there. They are for non-verbal special ed. children to communicate with teachers and each other. We’re in about 20 schools around the U.P. We expanded into libraries and having portable signs that are able to be sanitized. We’re also expanding into getting equipment for special ed classrooms. The main focus of Project Jade is to get these communication boards out to any facilities who need them.”

Earlier this year we spoke with Sarah Foster and Super Health Foundation Executive Director, Jim LaJoie about the impact this collaboration brings to the U.P. You can watch our full conversation here.

“We go into this every year thinking how can we exceed last year. well we are going to have another record breaking year this year and that happens because people in this community really care, that have a charitable spirit and really believe in our mission. So We’re incredibly thankful for them,” said Superior Health Foundation Executive Director, Jim LaJoie.