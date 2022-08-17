BIG BAY Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday, August 17, the Superior HOGs Chapter 3803 rode their motorcycles to Bay Cliff Health Camp during the Adult Rec Camp. The campers got to interact with the motorcycles and meet the bikers before they all sat down for a barbecue chicken dinner.

“Well, I think what’s important about this event is that, one, our campers really look forward to the visit.” said Clare Lutgen, Executive Director of Bay Cliff Health Camp. “And they very much appreciate being able to interact with, you know, with all of the Harley owners, and their bikes, and they think that that is so much fun. But I think that it’s even more than that, I think there’s just been a long time relationship between this group of people in Bay Cliff. And when we gather together like this, it really feels, um, it’s really a warm feeling to know that we have this level of support for the work that we do here.”

The Superior HOGs held an auction and rides earlier in the year to raise money to donate to the camp.

“The Superior Hog Group is donating over $2680, I believe,” said Brent Riley, the Director of the Superior Hog Chapter Number 3803 out of Marquette. “And Linda, she collected some funds herself. I’m understanding that that contribution is over $2,000 as well. So in total we’re $4600 plus, is what I’m hearing.”

This is the first time in two and a half years the camp has been held in person due to COVID. Lutgen explained that the relationship the camp has with the Superior HOGs is important and shows a strong sense of community.

“I would just like to say that this is just another example of how this community gathers together to support Bay Cliff and our work and it’s really great to see that there really isn’t anything that’s going to get in the way of that continuing,” said Lutgen.

If you are interested in learning more about Bay Cliff Health Camp, you can find their website here.