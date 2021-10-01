Swap & Shop; A community event to share fashion and support local business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A clothing swap is planned for this Saturday in Marquette. What’s a clothing swap and how does the event work?

Saturday, October 2, from 4-8 p.m. at Northern Lights Glass on 3rd Street in Marquette, you’re invited to bring clothes, accessories, or anything else interesting you’re looking to get rid of. You can empty your closet or look for some items that other people have dropped off. People are also encouraged to bring cash and support local business.

The event is organized through Jalien Supply Co. Jalen Sims is the creative mind behind the project.

Sims said the inspiration behind it is, “Knowing that people have so many clothes to get rid of and we want to open a space where people can connect through fashion while also being able to get new clothes if they desire.”

Earlier this year, Sims was the student commencement speaker for Northern Michigan University. He said he was committed to the community and seeing Marquette grow.