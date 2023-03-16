MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Saturday, March 18, people will gather at the UP North Lodge in Gwinn for the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan.

Carla White, the coordinator of the event sat down with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme to talk about Saturday’s festivities. Plunge check-in begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by the parade of costumes and plunge at 4:00 p.m. After the plunge there will be an ‘After Splash Bash’ with an awards ceremony, raffles and DJ.

The fundraiser has continuously hit their goals and continues to bump up the fundraising goal. As of late Wednesday night, $26,672 has been raised with the latest goal being $30,000.

Team Local 3 is once again taking the plunge and members Rebecca, Kristin, Audrey and Anthony got in some practice Wednesday evening with a little help from White, Polar Bear, Leprechaun and Special Olympics athletes, Tiffany and Deni.

