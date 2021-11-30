Teddy Bear Toss takes center ice during NMU game this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. – (WJMN) – When the Northern Michigan University Wildcats welcome University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs on Saturday Dec. 4, fans have a chance to be part of the action and bring some joy to others in the community.

Northern Michigan University Athletics partnered with the NMU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Mining Journal Cheer Club, for their annual Teddy Bear Toss during the first intermission of Saturday’s hockey game.

In 2020, a record setting 623 bears and stuffed toys were donated during a teddy bear toss event in the parking lot of the Berry Events Center.

“The annual Teddy Bear Toss is very important for local families and provides an opportunity to make a positive difference,” said Director of Athletics Forrest Karr . “Last year’s event required a little creativity and flexibility, and the student-athlete volunteers were exceptional. This year, we are grateful to have fans in attendance and look forward to bringing back the original format.”

You are encouraged but not required to bring a bear or other stuffed toy to toss on the ice during intermission between the first and second period of Saturday’s game. If you do chuck some fluff, you’ll get a voucher for a free ticket to any remaining 2021-22 home basketball game.

The Wildcat hockey team hosts top-ranked UMD this Friday and Saturday, with both games set to face off at 6:37 p.m.