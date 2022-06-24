ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On the corner of N 3rd and E Ely Streets in Ishpeming, a new business is opening its doors. The Ish Creamery passed its final health inspection on Friday June 24th and officially opens its doors at 5 p.m. to customers.

Lisa Thompson is the owner of The Ish Creamery. She was inside the building when we stopped by on Friday. The inside and outside of the building have been renovated.

Hours for the summer will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With more than 20 flavors on the menu, the crew there is ready to start serving up a cool tasted of summer.