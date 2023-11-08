IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula native and director of the Dickinson County Library, Megan Buck was honored as the Public Librarian of the Year by the Michigan Library Association in October.

“It was very exciting,” said Buck. “It’s a huge honor, and I was surprised, but I did know before the awards ceremony that I won. I was surprised when I first found out. I was just really exciting and very humbling. A really great honor.”

Nominated by a colleague, Buck was chosen from about 70 nominees from all over the state for her tenacity, collaboration skills and her ability to stay calm in stressful situations. Another colleague of Buck’s, Donna Hayes, says she loves working with Megan, and said she is well-deserving of the award.

“It’s about time they gave her this because she certainly deserves it,” said Hayes. “She is fantastic here. She’s the jack-of-all-trades, she can do everything, she knows everything and then she listens to the rest of the people, all of us on the board and the public that comes in. She very patiently answers questions and takes care of all concerns. I mean, she’s number one.”

This award adds to Buck’s list of accolades as she was appointed by the Governor to the Library of Michigan Board earlier this year, she was awarded the UPRLC Librarian of the Year in 2019, but she says it wasn’t meant to be for her to win it yet at that time, and that winning this year turned out to be more meaningful as it reinforces her confidence in a particularly difficult year.

“In the times that we’re dealing with, with libraries with all of the challenges and things that are happening,” said Buck. “It’s been a very challenging year for me personally, and so to have this award come at this time was just really touching. When you’re riding the rollercoaster of life, having those ups and downs, this was a definite high point for me in a year that’s included some of my lowest ever. I can’t thank the Michigan Library Association enough for their recognition of the hard work that I’ve been doing and that I’ve continued to do despite some of the really difficult personal issues that I’ve been facing.”

While the trophy is a nice reminder that she’s doing good work, she said it’s not the main thing that keeps her going.

“I really love helping people,” said Buck. “I think there is a need for everyone to have access to information, and even more than just information, valid information. So, when you look at what you can find on Google, it’s true, you can find thousands of results, but we like to think that the library can help you find the right results for what you’re looking for. Helping people navigate this digital world that we live in for those that are tech savvy, helping them refine their searches to get the best information, and for those that are not tech savvy, helping them with the technology that’s out there today.”

While Buck was hesitant to brag about herself, Hayes, along with other colleagues jumped at that opportunity.

“I can’t image anybody better than her,” Hayes said shedding a tear.