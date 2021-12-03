The Salvation Army of Marquette County preps to help about 300 families celebrate the holidays with annual toy distribution

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One part of the Westwood Mall is filling up with toys…toys… and more toys….

“Over 300 families,” said Allison LeSage, case manager, The Salvation Army of Marquette County. “Last year it was 312 and over 750 kids got presents through this toy shop.”

This is Allison LeSage’s first year running the toy shop program for The Salvation Army. She says she’s excited for spread some Christmas cheer to families that may not have the opportunity to if it weren’t for this event.

“It’s a great feeling,” said LeSage. “The joy and appreciation from these families makes all of the hard work worth it.”

Not only does this distribution provide Christmas presents but they also give gift baskets with necessities to help these families get through the holidays. One Marquette County man shared with The Salvation Army what his experience has been like getting help for his family.

“It’s made an impact on my children I think probably the most because even when we didn’t have what we needed to get through, we’ve been given gas cards, we’ve been given food, we’ve been given Christmas presents when it was tough, in the tougher years,” said the client in a video. “We were able to go down and get the help that we needed.”

LeSage says they are distributing toys in Alger County on December 18. Then on December 20, 21, 22 in Marquette County.

“Unfortunately due to COVID, we’re still doing a curbside pick up so our awesome volunteers are actually doing the shopping for the kids and then we bag them all up and the families come through a drive-thru and pick up their toys and their food basket,” said LeSage.

Families in need have until December 10 to sign up for the toy program.

“So they can sign up a saangeltree.org and everything they need to do is on that website,” said LeSage. “If they have any problems, they can call our Marquette or Ishpeming Office.”

The Salvation Army is collecting items for the distribution leading right up to the event. LeSage says they are great in need of items for teenagers. If you can help out by donating your time and volunteering for the event call the Marquette Office at (906) 226-2241.