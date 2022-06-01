NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – It was a beautiful day for Marquette Habitat for Humanity has they broke ground on their 109th home Wednesday afternoon.

People gathered at the future home site along County Road 510 to celebrate the beginning of this project. The new home will go to Miranda Kramer. As an expecting mother, Kramer is excited to have a home of her own to raise her daughter.

“I could not be more excited,” said Kramer. “Everything is happening so fast and I don’t know big things are happening. This means the world to me. I never thought I would be a homeowner to a brand new home so I am super excited to be raising my daughter here, to have this whole experience. Everyone is so awesome and I am so grateful.”

Kramer says she is very excited for the ‘mudroom’ feature her new home will have. The project is expected to be complete by this winter.

For more information on how to get involved with helping Marquette County Habitat for Humanity or to apply for programs, click here.