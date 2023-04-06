Loretta and Bat were both adopted from the Delta Animal Shelter, which is one of the U.P. shelters to receive funding.

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – If you checked the “Animal Welfare Fund” on your annual state tax returns, you helped 34 different shelters across the state, including three in the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced its 2023 Animal Welfare Fund grant recipients on Thursday.

Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba will receive $5,000. Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique has been awarded $6,000. Menominee Animal Shelter will receive $800 as well.

The grant funds help shelters with their spay/neuter programs, animal care education, staff training, and other animal related wellness efforts. The funding is made possible thanks to the contributions of those who checked the box on Form 4642, Voluntary Contributions Schedule, on their state tax returns.

“Thanks to the generosity and kindness of Michigan taxpayers, MDARD can continue to support the increasing needs of our registered animal shelters,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Over the past few years, we have seen a steady increase in not only the number of shelters applying for grants but also in the amount of funds being requested. This funding makes a significant, positive impact on Michigan’s animals and the people who care for them.”

The following animal shelter organizations received 2023 Animal Welfare Fund grants:

1. A ReJoyceful Animal Rescue – $3,000

2. Addison Veterinary Clinic – $600

3. Alpena County Animal Control – $3,000

4. Al-Van Humane Society – $3,000

5. Arenac County Animal Control – $5,200

6. City of Romulus Animal Shelter – $3,500

7. Clare County Animal Shelter – $10,000

8. Delta Animal Shelter – $5,000

9. Detroit Animal Care & Control – $10,000

10. Eva Burrell Animal Shelter – $6,000

11. Friends of Companion Animals – $3,000

12. Gladwin County Animal Control Shelter – $4,000

13. Gratiot County Animal Shelter – $6,050

14. Greater Hillsdale Humane Society -$4,000

15. Hazel Park Animal Control – $2,000

16. Homeward Bound (Manistee County Humane Society) – $2,000

17. Humane Society of Bay County – $4,000

18. Ingham County Animal Control – $2,800

19. Ionia County Animal Shelter – $5,000

20. Kalamazoo Animal Rescue – $6,000

21. Lake County Animal Control – $11,000

22. Little Traverse Bay Humane Society – $2,000

23. Michigan Association of Animal Control Officers (MAACO) – $3,000

24. Macomb County Animal Control – $4,500

25. McCloud’s Lake Haven – $5,000

26. Menominee Animal Shelter – $800

27. Michigan Humane – $2,000

28. Newaygo County Animal Control – $550

29. Otsego County Animal Control & Shelter – $10,000

30. Pound Buddies – $6,000

31. Roscommon County Animal Control – $2,000

32. St. Joseph County Animal Control – $5,000

33. Taylor Animal Shelter – $5,000

34. Van Buren County Animal Control – $5,000

96 applications were received for the grants from 64 organizations. The requests for funding totaled more than $2 million. For more information on the Animal Welfare Fund and how to contribute, visit michigan.gov/animalwelfarefund.