MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ore Dock was glowing with all things holiday-themed on Thursday as Travel Marquette kicked off their Winter Laser Light Display.

This unique holiday experience brings Christmas lights to a whole new level as lasers illuminate the south side of the Ore Dock with festive colors, patterns, iconic holiday objects, and more. Travel Marquette’s Executive Director, Susan Estler says this display is something that has been in the making for over a year.

Parking map for the Winter Laser Light Display

Courtesy: Travel Marquette

“Actually, I had the idea last October, because if you remember back in October, we were just going deep down into the depths of COVID,” Susan Estler, Executive Director of Travel Marquette said. “Travel Marquette depends on visitors coming here and we just thought this would be a great way to pay back to the local people during a slower time of year. Just something fun and something light for people to enjoy and just kind of have a good time and give back to the community.”

The laser light display will run every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6 pm to 9 pm from now until January 15. Each display lasts around one hour and will be played on a continuous loop for the three-hour time span each night. In addition, there will also be a variety of festive light display themes such as a Christmas theme, New Years’ theme, and a Winter Wonderland theme.