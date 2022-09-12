MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Community College Association welcomes the state’s three tribal colleges to its membership, bringing the total number of schools to 31.

“Michigan’s tribal colleges will strengthen our network of community colleges,” said Brandy Johnson, MCCA President. “Their membership will help amplify MCCA’s impact on issues related to student success, talent development and community vitality.”



Bay Mills Community College, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal and Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College joined the MCCA this summer. Two members of each college will be on the MCCA board of directors and gain access to programs and services from the association.

“In Michigan, an alarmingly small percentage of Native American students are enrolling, persisting and earning a certificate or degree compared to all students in the state,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network executive director. “Tribal colleges play an invaluable role in addressing this disparity by supporting the postsecondary goals of Native American students and helping Michigan reach Sixty by 30. We are thrilled to provide grant funding to support the colleges’ MCCA membership.”

Bay Mills Community College serves 450-550 students per semester and offers two bachelor’s degrees, 15 associate degrees, 11 certificates, and one Anishinaabemowin Pane Language Immersion diploma annually on its campus.

“Bay Mills Community College is excited to join the MCCA and create partnerships while collaborating with all community colleges in Michigan,” said Duane Bedell, Bay Mills Community College President. “Most importantly, we are excited to learn and work with our new colleagues to help our future generations become leaders in our communities and throughout our beautiful state.”

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College offers four associate degree or credential programs on its campus.

“Our small tribal college is excited to join the MCCA,” said Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College President Carla Sineway. “The opportunity to network with other Michigan community colleges will definitely benefit our students.”

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College serves 196 students and offers 8 associate degrees, 10 certificates, and 3 CTE high school courses.

“Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College is growing in many ways, particularly through our expanding online program,” said Lori Sherman, KBOCC President. “We look forward to partnering with MCCA and know that our partnership will be fruitful and an exchange of knowledge.”