NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Community and family connections are coming together to support each other. Strega Nonna announced an upcoming concert and buffet event as a fundraiser for Trillium House on June 27.

Philadelphia-based musician Carsie Blanton will perform at the event. Strega Nonna is located 432 Iron Street in Negaunee. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The antipasti buffet will begin at the same time with music to follow at 7 p.m.

Trillium House is located in Marquette and provides hospice care for the Central U.P.

“We are delighted to have the support of Strega Nonna and Carsie Blanton to host this benefit concert,” said Melissa Cavill, Trillium executive director. “There are many members of the community who are in need of safe, comfortable accommodations and added support when they are unable to stay at home at the end of life or need help for a short period of time while their families are away.”

The benefit event has a family connection between Strega Nonna and Trillium House.

“This has really been a fun project for my daughter and me,” said Michael Grossman, M.D., Trillium president and father of Rachael Grossman, Strega Nonna owner. “Rachael and I thought this was a great opportunity to work together on something we believed in that could help the community. We are grateful for Carsie traveling all this way to perform for us and hope the community can join us to help Trillium. We’ve had a great response but would love to double those ticket sales to help Trillium. And, if you can’t come, please feel free to still buy a ticket or donate.”

Tickets are available online through the events section on www.strega.fun or can be picked up at the front desk at Trillium House (1144 Northland Drive, Marquette) or call (906) 264-5026. The cost is $50 per person with VIP options available.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to make a donation through the Trillium House website at www.trilliumhouse.org.