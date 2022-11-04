HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – With or without disabilities, everyone is invited to the John Macinnes Student Ice Arena on Sharon Avenue in Houghton on Saturday, November 5 for a free sled hockey clinic and scrimmage.

The event runs from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday Members of the Sledcats sledhockey team from Marquette will lead the clinic instruction. You are also welcomed to come out, enjoy the ice and discover a new way to skate.

If you’re interested in volunteering, register as attending, then mark “volunteer” when asked.

According to the event page:

Sled hockey (also referred to as sledge hockey and para ice hockey) was invented in Stockholm, Sweden in the early 1960’s by a group of Swedes who, despite their physical disability, wanted to continue playing hockey. It was introduced at the Lillehammer 1994 Winter Games and the US won its first Paralympic medal in the sport – gold medal – at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Games.

Sled hockey follows most of the typical ice hockey rules with the exception some of the equipment. Players sit in specially designed sleds that sit on top of two hockey skate blades. There are two sticks for each player, instead of one, and the sticks have metal picks on the butt end for players to propel themselves.

No experience is necessary. All equipment will be provided. To learn more or register, go here.