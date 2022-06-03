MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday was the last day of the Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games at Central Michigan University. Athletes from around the state competed including some from Special Olympics Michigan Area 1 which serves Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties.

“I did the 400-meter run and the 200-meter run and I also did softball,” said Evan Gustafson of Manistique. “I did well. I got seventh place in softball and I got third and second in jogging.”

“I did 50-meter run, 100-meter run and softball,” said Valerie of Gulliver. “It feels really good because I like to be with all my friends again.”

There was a total of 13 different sports in this year’s games.