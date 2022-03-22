MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s been 25 years since the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum (UPCM) has first shared its magic with kids from all over the U.P. and beyond. What better to celebrate than with a birthday party?!

On Tuesday, children and their parents/guardians were invited to the museum free of charge for a day full of playing, cake eating, and piñata hitting.

“We need safe, creative places for kids to play and this is a very safe, very creative place for kids to play,” said Jim Edwards, UPCM’s education coordinator.

Edwards has played a role in the museum years before its doors even opened.

“The first four years we were designing this museum with children in a program with ‘designasaurus’ and so they’ve grown up to be parents and bringing in their children and showing them what they designed and built. What is that like for you to see that? I love it. Who doesn’t love that? That’s awesome. It’s just the beginning because that was 29 years ago. There are grandparents bringing in their grandchildren here and they were involved in building and designing this museum.”

